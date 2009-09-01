Ad:Tech Chicago

If Ad:tech’s sleek Web site (ad-tech.com) doesn’t convince you that it really is “the event for digital marketing” — as its tagline boldly claims — spend a few minutes browsing its blog, YouTube videos, Flickr pics, and Dopplr map. Then join its more than 2,400 fans on Facebook and 4,800-plus followers on Twitter. With Ad:tech presentations also available online, that just leaves us to mix a drink and ask, Why bother attending in person? — Dan Macsai