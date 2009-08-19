If You’re Applying for a Job, Censor Your Facebook Page

A new CareerBuilder survey reveals that prospective employers use social networks more than ever to check out job applicants–45% of them–and they use Facebook more than LinkedIn. What’s even more interesting is how they’re using personal info to reject your applications.

Last year a similar survey showed that only 22% of employers were using social networking info to screen job applicants, and the explosive growth in this figure parallels the rise to fame of Facebook and Twitter and the rest, and the fact that it takes a while for the latest social meme to filter its way into typical corporate thinking. But that last point is where the survey data gets incredibly interesting–while you may be well up on the usual habits, norms and joys of social networking, your prospective employer really really isn’t. And of those employers who did surf the social ‘Nets, 35% reported rejecting a candidate thanks to data they found there. Look at these stats as to the reasons why, and how many of the employers acted on such data: Provocative or inappropriate photos or info–53%

Drinking or drug use–44%

Bad-mouthing previous employee, colleague or client–35%

Poor communication skills–29%

Discriminatory comments–26%

Lied about qualifications–24%

Leaked confidential info from previous job–20% The drug use, leaking info and lying…okay, I can understand. But if you step back and think about the others, they’re absolutely shocking. If you’re using a social network, it’s to share aspects of your private life. And if you’re applying for a high-profile, public-exposed job, then perhaps behaving yourself outside of work will reflect better on your day job. But who would’ve thought that a photo of you sinking a beer with your mates in a bar (that possibly you didn’t even upload) could prejudice an employer against you? And who said that you have to use correct, well punctuated writing on your Facebook profile? Don’t even get me started about how wooly the definition of “inappropriate” can be: Does a photo of yourself sunbathing in a bikini count? Possibly, to some overly-stuffy employer. It gets worse when you look at reasons why a social profile helped a company actually choose an employee: 38% of employers said it was because the candidate was creative, 35% was thanks to “solid communications skills” and 33% was because it made candidates look “well rounded.” The upshot of this data is that there are three ways you can deal with your online data if you’re applying for a job: 1. Delete everything, or completely hide your Facebook profile from public view–and impress your employer the traditional way, at interview.

2. Edit your blog, Facebook or MySpace page so that it covers a broad portion of your life (so you look well rounded) and write wittily and compellingly (so you look creative, and a good communicator). Then censor the rest of it to remove pictures of you having too much fun, using spiky or rude language or excessive abbreviations and even clean up comments made by other people on your page, if they could make you look bad. Basically do a heavy-handed PR job, and cover up all your blemishes. 3. This one is tricky, but more interesting: Don't apply to a company that looks at your social network profile to determine your worthiness. Would you invite your employer out with you to a bar, or take them on holiday with you? Nope, but that's what having them sniff through your social network parallels. Everyone's a person, and everyone is fallible. Social networking is typically about interacting with friends, expressing your joys as well as your frustrations, successes as well as failures, and most of it is on an informal basis (LinkedIn being a little different, admittedly). This stuff is just not your employer's business. It's "Work to live," remember…not "Live to Work."

points. Sampling error for data from sub-samples is higher and varies. [CareerBuilder via Yahoo Finance]