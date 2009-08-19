Luxury Debate: Collections VS Hero Items

In this transformational time, many brands are suffering, while a select few are flourishing. Within the walls of luxury, there is an ongoing debate on whether to develop collections or hero items—opposite poles of the spectrum. While the collections trend is about stylistic consistency for a harmonious lifestyle, the hero item trend explores the highly prized gems that eliminate unnecessary and sometimes unwanted items found in collections. Let me introduce our two panelists, Creo the Creative and Ana the Analyst who will share their insights on this luxury brand debate.

Creo the Creative: Let me start out by saying that I

am a big fan of collections. Burberry’s success is a part of a rising

collections trend in the luxury industry. They had a surprisingly

great first quarter.

Ana the Analyst: Yes, Burberry had an 8% uptick, or $375

million increase, in sales for the first quarter of this year. But

before Burberry had a first positive first quarter, the two previous

quarters showed a decline in sales. Just because Burberry had one solid

quarter does not indicate an upwards trend. Furthermore, even with this

uptick, Burberry still forecasts a 25% sales decline for the first half

of the year. I am going to take the side of “hero items.”

Creo: Well then what’s your example of a successful hero brand today?

Ana: Hermes has resorted to breeding their own crocodiles to

meet the demand of their coveted leather handbags. The challenge of

producing 3,000 handbags a year made Hermes croc bags an exclusive

luxury item that only a few can afford. And for those clamoring for a

Hermes croc bag, there is a year wait list. Nine thousand crocs were

used to make the limited quantity of Hermes handbags, which fetch a

handsome $48,410.

Creo: Hero items are worn to flaunt an affluent lifestyle.

In today’s economic environment, egregious displays of wealth are taboo

and the purveyors of hero items are stowing their diamond encrusted,

one-of-a-kind, most expensive objects. In fact, shoppers along swanky

Bloor Street in Toronto are trading their Tiffany blue and Hermes

orange for nondescript brown bags,reports Canada.com . It’s frustrating

and disturbing for those affected by the recession to see others flaunt

hero items. It’s almost a slap in the face for those struggling to just

get by.

Ana: On the other hand, collections just add clutter to our

wardrobes and jewelry boxes in a time when we are removing excess from

our lives. Across the country, consumers are utilizing less storage as

they de-clutter their lives. If you don’t believe me,self-storage stocks have fallen 40% from the beginning of the year to March.