Wiley Issues Its First-Ever Sustainability Report

Since John Wiley & Sons is publishing my next book, <a href=”http://www.guerrillamarketinggoesgreen.com”>Guerrilla Marketing Goes Green: Winning Strategies to Improve Your Profits and Your Planet</a> (co-authored with Jay Conrad Levinson), I was very pleased this morning to discover <a href=”http://www.csrwire.com/press/press_release/27485-Wiley-Publishes-Inaugural-Corporate-Citizenship-Report”>a press release about its first sustainability/responsibility report</a>.

Wiley’s press release includes ten accomplishments for the fiscal year just ended, addressing everything from responsibly sourced paper and lower paper consumption to carbon control to social outreach in its headquarters town of Hoboken, New Jersey–and eight goals for the current year, focused on broadening its impact beyond its own corporate borders.