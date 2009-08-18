Operation Street Kidz Helps Turns Inner City Youths into Entrepreneuers

Grassroots organizations like Young Entrepreneur Net http://ycen.fliggo.com/ and 4 Entrepreneur Net are raising the bar on supporting entrepreneurship and exposing youth to positve, confidence-building experiences that will show them a path to realizing their dreams. By creating more experiential opportunties and providing the business education and information so lacking in the public school curriculum, 4Entrpreneurs demonstrates the power of ethnonomics and best practices in giving back to the community and educating in a practical, powerful and pro-active way.