Clutch Light Demonstrates the Beauty of Plastic Drinking Straws

Sure, some eco-conscious coffee shops and restaurants offer biodegradable drinking straws to customers, but most shops still offer plastic straws that more often than not end up in landfills. According to designer Scott Jarvie, that doesn’t have to be the case. His Clutch Light, which is based on the characteristics of trees, contains hundreds of drinking straws to create a dazzling multi-color lamp.

The lamp undoubtedly works better with stiff new straws (imagine what it would look like with chewed up used ones), but it can still make use of the multitude of unused straws that end up in the trash every day.

Jarvie isn’t the only designer to incorporate drinking straws into a lamp. Designer Inna Alesina’s 1,000 and 1 Straw Lamp, which is meant to resemble wheat, consists of white drinking straws surrounding an inverted soda bottle.