Food in 2030: Printed on Demand, Crafted to Your Diet

Organs produced by 3-D printers; sensors embedded in your body, which actively monitor your health; meat grown in a petri dish; robotic urban gardens. Every one of these technologies either exists or is in development. Eventually, they might change the way we live. That’s the idea behind a new project from Philips Design, which imagines the future of food, twenty years from now.

As Wallpaper* reports, the team produced three imaginary products.

The first is an on-demand food printer, which would readily produce the type of molecular gastronomy that’s made the chef Ferran Adria famous:

The second is a two-part food sensor. First, you’d swallow a monitoring

pill that would track the nutritional content of what you’re eating.

This in turn would communicate with a handheld monitor that would graph

your intake of various essentials. (Incidentally, it’s worth noting

that Philips is actually testing something called the iPill, a plastic capsule you swallow which delivers medicines precisely to areas in the GI tract.)