Redbox Antitrust Case Can Proceed Against Universal, Federal Judge Says

Redbox scored at least a partial victory in its battle with a triumvirate of Hollywood studios yesterday as a federal court ruled the company can proceed with an antitrust lawsuit filed last October against GE’s Universal Studios. Though the Delaware judge threw out Redbox’s additional claims of copyright misuse and tortious interference, he ruled Redbox can proceed with litigation claiming Universal is engaged in anti-competitive practices by denying the movie rental company–and by extension consumers–with newly released DVDs.

Universal, along with 20th Century Fox and Warner

Bros., is refusing to offer new releases via Redbox’s $1-per-film rental

kiosks, claiming the $1 rentals undervalue the product and hurt DVD sales (the

lawsuits are separate; Redbox filed against Fox early last week, and no suit

has yet been filed against Warner Bros, who sided with Universal and Fox just

last Friday). All three companies have demanded varying grace periods, ranging from 28 to 45 days, for new releases to sell on store shelves before shipping the films to Redbox.

The studios’ claims that Redbox is undermining DVD sales are not completely unfounded. While studio revenue from DVD sales is expected to decline

by $850 million this year, Redbox recently announced it will plant

another 2,000 kiosks in Kroger supermarkets this year, adding to the nearly

18,000 already in service. Redbox allows customers to pre-select a DVD they

would like to rent online, then pick it up for only a buck at the nearest

kiosk. That low-cost convenience has driven Redbox’s success, but several Hollywood studios

feel that its come at their expense.

Others see Redbox’s explosive growth and ease of use as a

way to get titles out in front of more fans faster. Lions Gate

Entertainment recently closed a five-year agreement with Redbox to offer its

entire library through its kiosks. Sony signed on with Redbox months ago.

[via Wall Street Journal]