Apple Keynote Rumor Round-up: No iTablet, Beatles Instead?

It’s about three weeks until Apple’s September 2009 keynote , and rumors surrounding this one are probably bigger than they’ve been for any Fall Apple event for years. The latest is there’ll be no iTablet, but the Beatles may show up.

Beatles

Well, the Beatles will make a digital showing in iTunes at least–ending a years-long controversy of whether or not the world’s most famous band will do a deal with the other Apple. This rumor has popped up at 9to5Mac, and it’s sourced in a coincidence. Apple’s keynote is scheduled for September 9, which is also the day that the Beatles: Rock Band game is due out–perfect chance for some cross-promotional tie ups perhaps?

But 9to5Mac has missed out on another coincidence that lends even more weight to this rumor: September 9th is also when the Beatles’ entire digitally remastered collection is due to launch, after a long 22-year wait. Word is that the newly-enhanced albums will come with original artwork, digitized liner notes with rare photos and they may come with “embedded” making-of documentary clips. Now that sounds like an absolutely huge opportunity to promote the Beatles, and iTunes. And does that enhanced digital album just remind you of the “Cocktail” rumors or not? That would mean the keynote has all the makings of a classic 1-2-3 big-hitting news event.

iTablet

The latest speculation is that the tablet, which is now being discussed online as if it’s definitely real, won’t be talked about at the keynote. Insider sources have spoken to AllThingsDigital and apparently “insist” that there won’t be “any discussion whatsoever” about the device. Over at The Loop they’ve also been tapping their internal sources, “very reliable” ones, who also say the keynote event is going to be 100% music-focused, and won’t mention the iTablet.