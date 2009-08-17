I’m often asked by managers and executives for advice on how to build trust with their teams. People are hoping to build trust overnight, when in fact in can take months and in some cases even years to establish.

One of the ways we establish trust is by making sure our actions (behaviors) match up with what we are saying. Too often in organizations, there is a huge gap between what is said and what actually happens.

Here are some examples:

Managers promising employees that this will be the last lay-off and their job is safe. The next week the company does yet another round of lay-offs.

We say we want our employees to succeed, yet we fail to be specific in what we mean by this. We don’t tell them specifically what we expect so they are able to work towards meeting our expectations. Then at review time, we tell them what we really think!

We are less than honest in our communication. An example of this would be failing to tell someone why they were passed over for promotion. Instead, we sugar coat things because we don’t want to hurt their feelings. Eventually, they will figure it out. But at that point, trust is broken.

Here are five ways to build a trusting relationship with your team.