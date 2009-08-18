reMade USA Brings Upcycled Fashion to High-End Retail

A decade ago, designer Shannon South began making handbags from vintage

fabrics because she loved the bright colors and exuberant patterns.

Although she went on to study furniture design, even working with

Marcel Wanders, she slowly found herself veering from her industrial

design path after she discovered the powerful draw of working with her

hands in an increasingly automated industry. But like any company that

experiences dramatic growth, she became sidetracked by the convenience

of mass-production. The now-San Francisco-based designer founded reMade USA after she saw an opportunity to use her skills–and newfound knowledge–to be a leader for sustainability in the fashion world.

AN EPIPHANY

South’s

vintage fabric handbag business scaled up quickly–she was soon producing a series of bright pink “Hello Kitty-esque” PVC laptop

bags, which were easily manufactured in China. The laptop bags were

popular, and the system was almost 100% automated, from the online

store to the shipping–South didn’t have to do much but email files

overseas. Still, South found herself constantly being wary of what was being produced. “I didn’t have control,” says South, who says she will never forget the false, chemical smell that emitted from the packages that arrived from China. “I never felt proud of what I was doing. I rarely talked about my projects with friends.”

But two concurrent events–attending design school at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, who at the time was ramping up its sustainability program (initiated by then-department chair Deb Johnson), and volunteering at the conference Pop!Tech, where she was exposed to speakers like Alex Steffen from Worldchanging–South began to realize she did have a choice. “The more knowledge I had, the more I felt really bad about this business,” she says. At the same time, she had an urge to go back to working on the bags herself—the very reason she automated the process in the first place: “I missed the process of actually making things by hand,” she remembers.

ATTENTION TO DETAIL

About a year ago South went to a Goodwill where she

picked up a leather jacket and found herself inspired by its rugged form. Using as much of the jacket as possible, she transformed it into a handbag. Using more coats found at Goodwills, leather scraps and other pieces donations from friends, and a few bits of new hardware, South is able to upcycle almost an entire coat into a bag (or several bags). She tries to source materials as locally as possible. And to help her use the most material from the jacket as possible, she doesn’t look at fashion magazines for inspiration, says South, instead, she lets the details from the jackets guide her design. She also created a series of more patchwork-like bags to use up the inevitable leftovers.

Another interesting aspect of South’s work is that she can transform family heirlooms that hang forgotten in a closet into a functional object that can be used every day. She cites one customer who asked that his weathered motorcycle jacket he wore for 20 years be converted into a bag for his wife. South appreciates that her work now comes with a story behind it–the better the story, the more likely the user will be to care for the object. And unlike any other material she’s worked with, the extremely durable leather actually gets better with age, becoming a

functional accessory that’s less likely to be discarded.