Henry Kissinger had a Point

Kissinger said, “If you do not know where you are going, every road will get you nowhere.”

Today’s Greatest Threat in Business

In business today, I find there’s too much focus on what is bad, what is threatening, who did what to whom.

Imagination and innovation are our greatest weapons. Lack of using them is the only thing strong enough to stop any of us from achieving our goals. Factually, we can each get more done in less time if we simply take note on establishing WHERE we are going.

The Power of a Single Idea

In that spirit, please enjoy these quotes I’ve collected that I find useful in everyday living and working.

“In most people’s vocabularies, design means veneer. It’s interior decorating. It’s the fabric of the curtains of the sofa. But to me, nothing could be further from the meaning of design. Design is the fundamental soul of a human-made creation that ends up expressing itself in successive outer layers of the product or service.” Steve Jobs, Apple

“Customers must recognize that you stand for something.” Howard Schultz, Starbucks

“A brand is what people say about you when you’re not in the room.” Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com