Twitter Accuses PR-Hungry Pay-for-Followers Service of Spamming, Says PR-Hungry Pay-for-Followers Service

Web promotions company uSocial, which offers ridiculous deals such as “1,000 new Twitter followers for $87,” has reportedly gotten itself on Twitter’s bad side. According to a uSocial statement making its way ’round the Web, Twitter hired an Australian brand-managent firm–named by several news sources as Melbourne IT–to express concern over spam messages uSocial sent via Twitter, a charge uSocial denies.

“The definition of spam is using electronic messaging to send

unsolicited communication,” uSocial CEO Leon Hill said in the statement. “And as we don’t use Twitter for this, the

claims are false.” (Twitter and Melbourne IT did not immediately respond for comment–though, to be fair, it’s 2 a.m. Down Under.)

Given uSocial’s penchant for PR stunts, I’m a little skeptical of this “controversy.” This is, after all, the same company that once claimed it helped Michael Jackson’s family buy 25,000 Twitter followers and bragged about a receiving a cease-and-desist letter from Digg. (Strange behavior, given that uSocial bills itself as “the world’s premier advertising service.”)

Then again, as more and more uSocial-type services trumpet shady associations with Twitter (many incorporate the Twitter bird and/or font into their own logos), it makes sense that Evan Williams and co. would want to publicly put one down. Here’s hoping that, from now on, people start soliciting followers the old-fashioned way: shameless begging. Speaking of which:

