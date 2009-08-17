Top 5: Ways Executive Teams Can Communicate in Business 2.0

With the inception of the internet, business communication has turned from the back roads onto the Audubon. With the newest and shiniest communication technologies emerging constantly, it seems overwhelming and difficult to manage. The web has created it’s own guidelines and etiquette. Still headlines read of executive communication missteps. Though face-to-face time is critical in a fast-paced world driven by electronic communication, this week’s top five will explore ways to effectively engage your team through business technologies.

How to communicate with your teams

In a global economy, communication is vital. Whether you’re in the same

office or halfway around the world, work teams need to meet whether in

the real or digital world. For those who can stop by their employees

office after lunch for a follow-up, video conferencing is impractical

to say the least. But for those working closely in a global network,

video conferencing is the closest form of face-to-face time you have.

As air and land travel becomes more expensive, particularly in a time

when businesses are cost cutting, a webcam can be a viable option to

get team updates.



Communication etiquette in the digital world

Who ever said in-person communication was dead? With emergence of new

communications technologies, so prevalent in today’s business

environment, it might be difficult to remember a time when in-person

meetings were the only meetings. There has been a heated debate

for some time now about the importance of face time. Though video

conferencing is the closest communication tool to face-time, nothing is

more effective than one-on-one. The more personal and hard-hitting the

news, the more you should lean towards in-person discussions. If

however, it is Wednesday and you need a report by Tuesday and it’s not

that pressing, send an e-mail.

Communication from the inside out

Brand managers are finding it difficult to claim ownership over their brand

in the digital world. As consumers increasingly disseminate their

feelings about a certain product or service across networks of users,

brands need to be proactive. Executives are pushed to engage with their

constituencies outside their company. There is a strong trend for

executives to blog or have someone ghostwrite a blog for them. YouTube

is also a great way to connect and engage your audiences. Consider the…

To read more about corporate communications, visit Sparxoo, a digital media, branding and business develpment blog.