Top 5: Ways Executive Teams Can Communicate in Business 2.0

With the inception of the internet, business communication has
turned from the back roads onto the Audubon. With the newest and
shiniest communication technologies emerging constantly, it seems
overwhelming and difficult to manage. The web has created it’s own
guidelines and etiquette. Still headlines read of executive
communication missteps. Though face-to-face time is critical in a
fast-paced world driven by electronic communication, this week’s top
five will explore ways to effectively engage your team through business
technologies.
How to communicate with your teams
In a global economy, communication is vital. Whether you’re in the same
office or halfway around the world, work teams need to meet whether in
the real or digital world. For those who can stop by their employees
office after lunch for a follow-up, video conferencing is impractical
to say the least. But for those working closely in a global network,
video conferencing is the closest form of face-to-face time you have.
As air and land travel becomes more expensive, particularly in a time
when businesses are cost cutting, a webcam can be a viable option to
get team updates.
Communication etiquette in the digital world
Who ever said in-person communication was dead? With emergence of new
communications technologies, so prevalent in today’s business
environment, it might be difficult to remember a time when in-person
meetings were the only meetings. There has been a heated debate
for some time now about the importance of face time. Though video
conferencing is the closest communication tool to face-time, nothing is
more effective than one-on-one. The more personal and hard-hitting the
news, the more you should lean towards in-person discussions. If
however, it is Wednesday and you need a report by Tuesday and it’s not
that pressing, send an e-mail.
Communication from the inside out
Brand managers are finding it difficult to claim ownership over their brand
in the digital world. As consumers increasingly disseminate their
feelings about a certain product or service across networks of users,
brands need to be proactive. Executives are pushed to engage with their
constituencies outside their company. There is a strong trend for
executives to blog or have someone ghostwrite a blog for them. YouTube
is also a great way to connect and engage your audiences. Consider the…
