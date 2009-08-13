Six Viral Articles to Make You a Health Care Expert

Whether you think public-option health care is a panacea or a slippery slope, you can’t deny that the issue has prompted plenty of dialogue (and, okay, invective.) Rather than keeping up on all the bloviating, here are six viral articles about the health care debate that will make you an impromptu expert.

Do we really need a public option?

This article postulates that the Obama administration might be willing to live with public co-op plans instead of a full, government-run health care option. “I think there will be a competitor to private insurers,” says Katherine Sebelius, the President’s secretary of health and human services. “That’s really the essential part, is you don’t turn over the whole new marketplace to private insurance companies and trust them to do the right thing.” Below, Sebelius with Obama in April, courtesy of Reuters.

Learning from Europe

British Prime Minister Gordon Brown is sick of American right-wingers using his country’s National Health Service as an example of socialized evil. British citizens are sick of it too–a pro-NHS Twitter campaign (#welovetheNHS) quickly became the target of so many tweets that the site had trouble handling the volume, summoning the increasingly-rare Fail Whale. Check out the Brits’ take at politics.co.uk.

Nice one, Glenn Beck