Customer feedback and the quest for continuous improvement

If you’re in a customer-focused business (and really, who isn’t?), you’re always looking for feedback. How was their experience when they entered your store? Were they able to easily navigate your website? Wal Mart (who knew they had a blog?) even asks whether the cashier greeted you before you swipe your credit card at the register.

When you get actionable, constructive feedback, things are great. You can share positive comments with your team as a way to boost morale, you can make modifications based on their suggestions that can help improve the customer experience, and you can increase customer loyalty by showing that you really do care about what they have to say and that you’re nimble enough to make changes.

But feedback isn’t always that cut and dry. Customers don’t always know what they don’t know or know what they think they know. We’ve all been there… a customer sounds off about something totally off the wall and does so in a totally disrespectful manner.