Summer Movies We’re Afraid to See: Walt Disney’s Air Linux

“Walt Disney’s Air Linux

Nothing in the rule books says a penguin can’t play basketball!”

Plot Synopsis

Tim’s ragtag middle-school basketball team doesn’t have a chance at the playoffs. That is, until his friend Linux comes along! With their new secret weapon, Tim and his teammates go open source and learn the meaning of trust.

Starring: Jeff Daniels, Bonnie Hunt, and the Jonas Brothers

RooftopComedy records live comedy every night of the year, with a global network of comedians satirizing everything from the boardroom to the bathroom. Go to fastcompany.com/rooftopcomedy every Friday for new RooftopComedy videos.