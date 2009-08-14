Ditch the Binder—A Multimedia Portfolio is the Modern Creative’s Best Friend

When you work in a creative field, your work speaks for itself. In fact, it’s the only thing that can speak for it. No amount of clever marketing, self-promotion, or even outstanding recommendations can take the place of a portfolio in convincing a prospective client/buyer/agent/producer/label/[fill in the blank] to take a chance on you.



But the days of the black binder are gone. With most of the world doing business online, the most important place for your portfolio to be is on the Web. And the most important thing about it is that it stand out while still showcasing your work in a way that is authentic to your voice and values.



One of the best ways to achieve these goals is to create an interactive, multimedia portfolio. By coming up with fresh ways for your prospective [whatever] to engage with your work, you’re combating the arguable depersonalization that an Internet portfolio (which cannot be touched or held) can bring. A very basic online portfolio, for example, is nothing but words and images on a screen—exactly the same as every other page on the Web.



But if you’re an artist, think about including video that captures you working on your piece at an early stage; this gives viewers a glimpse of your personality, creative process, and the work it took to produce the finish product. Are you a singer? Incorporate footage or photos of local gigs, demonstrating the audience’s response to your performance. Writers and designers, carefully choose music to serve as the backdrop to your work, complementing (maybe even challenging) the mood of the piece. The possibilities truly are endless, and by exploring them you’re likely to come up with some new and unexpected ways to express your creativity, while still being true to yourself.



See an example of an online case study we use to demonstrate our work: www.roundtablecompanies.com/barriocasestudy



Need a hand creating your online portfolio? Our team of experts can help. Contact my assistant Lauray at Lauray@writersoftheroundtable.com to set up a free consultation.