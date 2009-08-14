Madvertising: A Peek at the Real-Life Ad Campaigns Depicted on ‘Mad Men’





With the new season of Mad Men here, we started reminiscing about the ad campaigns that Don Draper and his creatives worked on during the past two seasons. Sterling Cooper has devised ads and identities for such well-known brands as Kodak, Lucky Strike, and Playtex. The campaigns and pitch proposals vividly evoke the early 1960s and serve as key plot points. Would Don and Betty have had all their marital woes last season if not for Sterling Cooper hiring comedian Jimmy Barrett to shill for Utz potato chips and Don using Betty as a one-person secret focus group for Heineken? Exactly. But what really happened to those brands and those campaigns back in the day? When did real life trump Mad Men? Read on and find out.