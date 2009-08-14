And the Award for the Most Ridiculously Unnecessary Packaging Goes To…

We had a moment of anti-Zen at the studio. You’ve got to see it to believe it.

We bought a HP Stylus–it’s an electronic pen. it’s a simple cylinder: 10 millimeters diameter and 124 millimeters long. It arrived with two large sheets of text:

One “Global Limited Warranty and Technical Support for Accessories”: A sheet of 24.5″ x 33.5″ paper covered with 6pt text, BOTH SIDES!

One “Global Limited Warranty and Technical Support for Accessories”: Another sheet (why?), 10″ x 30″ in same 6pt, both sides.

So we have a total of 15.6 square feet of 6pt text here. And that’s just the warranty.

But that’s not all.

The simple act of ordering one $24.99, 124 millimeter pen generated the following list of 15 total items: