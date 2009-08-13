What makes a survey effective?

I confess: I’m a data nerd. It’s become so bad that I’ve even assigned made-up percentages to issues in my life (I believe that 87 percent of people raised in the metro Boston area have not taken an adequate driver’s test before receiving their license). Numbers impress me – for the most part because I’m terrible with numbers. I think (with a margin of error of +/- 80 percent) that 60 percent of people are the same way. Is your head spinning yet?

Surveys can be confusing stuff, and sometimes it’s hard to separate the fact from the spin. An article this week from Green Biz talks about the July 2009 Green Brand survey by cohn&wolfe , Esty Environmental Partners, Landor, and PSB. The post’s author is skeptical of the overall concept of surveying the elusive “green consumer” but finds a few high notes and unexpected results. For example, the survey covers perceptions and attitudes on sustainability (and the most sustainable brands) from around the globe. They found that the most sustainable brand in (as the author says) “less-developed” countries is (drum roll, please…) Microsoft. Huh. Who knew?

So what are a few things that made this survey more effective than your run-of-the-mill “green consumer” survey?