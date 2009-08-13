Power Comes From Coordination

I’ve interviewed hundreds of business outthinkers, and one of the most common patterns of success is “coordinate the uncoordinated.”

We’ve seen this work for companies like Credit Justice Services, an

ethonomic credit repair company that operates using a network of account

advisers from across the United States. We saw how President Obama coordinated

supporters by using Facebook and Twitter, and he reached out with email campaigns,

registration sites and donation sites to make it easier than ever for

supporters to take part in his campaign.

Husk Power

Systems is also using this approach. Cofounders Chip Ransler and Manoj Sinha realized

that bringing electricity to rural India would require coordinating a network

of power plants.

As if turning rice husks into energy wasn’t enough, Chip and

Manoj were focused on making that invention even more valuable. The team diverged from industry norms that dictated

that the most efficient process was to produce electricity centrally, at a

large plant, and then distribute it widely. Husk could have designed a large

power plant, but instead chose to design small, local ones.

Husk’s power plants are about the size of a truck. Each

“mini power plant” produces 35 to 100 kW of electricity, which is enough to

service a village of 2,000 to 4,000 inhabitants for much of the day.

Creating a decentralized network of mini power plants cut

against the norms of the energy industry. But it offered several advantages.

“Each plant is locally operated,” explains Chip. “So it produces local jobs and

uses local waste.”

As such, a plant becomes something that benefits the local

community, something they can take pride in. This approach avoids pitting

communities against each other, fighting for electricity distribution rights,

arguing about waste and jobs.