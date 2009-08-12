Secret to Creative Business Success: Chase Only the Clients You Have to Have

In the beginning of setting up a creative business, quantity is pretty tempting. Quantity as in more clients and more output. Because that can only lead to more money and more success, right? Not necessarily.

Chasing every lead you find on Internet job boards, killing yourself to out-quote a competitor, caving to a prospective client’s limited budget—all of these things can absolutely do more harm than good. It means you’ll get burnt out, produce a crappier product, and actually have less profit to show from the whole ordeal. The bottom line: Learn to say no to people who aren’t willing to pay for the quality service or product you provide.

But don’t stop there. While saying no will save you time and trouble, it won’t immediately up your profit margin. After all, you do still have to fill the now-empty slots once taken by tempestuous, cheap clients. Give the following steps a try: