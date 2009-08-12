Home Business 101: 10 Steps to a Green Home Office

Every day, more and more people are realizing the need to help protect the planet against the impending global warming in whatever way they can. The truth is that we all have a responsibility to the environment. As a home business owner, you too can take part in the green movement. Having a green home office means applying the principles of environment conservation in your work place. It involves the use of practices that are environmentally friendly or cause the least damage to the environment. When you have a green home office, you have the opportunity to reduce the carbon footprint of your home business.

Benefits of Working Green You are doing your share in helping heal Mother Earth and preserve its natural resources for future generations when you have a green home office. After all, isn’t it time you give back to the planet? But working green is not completely about altruism. There is something in there for you, too, personally. For one, you get to save money when you reuse and recycle. You cut down on your electricity bills when you reduce your power consumption. Green practices can also contribute to your home business success. Promoting your home business as being green-oriented can create a very positive image with your customers and the rest of the market. Most of all, embracing a green lifestyle even at work helps to keep you healthy, physically and mentally; it can improve your overall quality of life. Working Green in Your Home Office There are various ways you can go green while working in your home business office: 1. Choose your office space wisely. Build your home office where there’s fresh air and plenty of sunlight. 2. Keep toxic chemicals away from your home office. Use only earth-friendly cleaning supplies and if you must use particle board in your office furnishings, make sure anything you buy does not contain urea-formaldehyde.

3. You may want to consider buying used furniture for your home office. Besides, used furniture pieces are cheaper and if you chance upon a real classic, it could even gain in value over time. 4. Choose EPEAT certified electronics. EPEAT stands for “Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool”, which means that those electronic gadgets you are buying are made of less hazardous materials and consume less energy. 5. Go paperless. Use your computer for most of your transactions like online billing, invoicing and payments, and in most of your communication. Save your files electronically. If you must use paper, reuse misprints as scratch paper. Shred unwanted paper and use them as packing materials. This practice will also help you avoid the clutter that could easily add to your stress. 6. Buy green office supplies like pencils made from sustainable wood or recycled denim, refillable pens and markers, recycled paper, etc. 7. Turn off the lights and electronic appliances in your home office if you are going to be away for more than half an hour. Replace incandescent bulbs with compact fluorescent lights as the latter are more energy efficient. 8. Get a plant and grow it inside your home office. It will help clean the air you breathe while serving as a wonderful adornment in your office.

9. Support vendors who also practice green principles in their business. 10. Stay healthy. Remember, you are very much a part of the planet that you want to save and keep healthy. Make time to exercise, plan your meals, and take timeouts to rest. Keep in mind that every little thing you do creates an impact on the planet. It is your choice if you want to make good or bad choices. If you make the right choices, you can be assured of a better future for you and your family. If you don’t, all your efforts to grow your home business will be for naught. About the Author:

JD Carr, CGB – is a serial entrepreneur and consultant with over 14 years experience building Internet and digital media businesses. JD is a Certified Green Broker® and specializes in commercial building sustainability and finance with Greenergy2030.com. A vocal advocate for environmental issues, JD writes and lectures frequently on the subject and is committed to helping entrepreneurs realize the positive goals their organizations can achieve through sustainable business practices.