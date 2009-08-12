The Marketing-Sales Dilemma

For many professionals, selling is becoming an impossible mission. There are even books written on the subject letting you believe that “selling is dead…” Yes, selling is becoming seriously challenging. The first reason is: there are more and more competitors out there who swear they have a better product or service.

The second reason is: the customer is getting more confused than ever. The more choice there is, the less easy it is to decide. And, you have noticed, today the customer is more skeptical than ever about anybody who pretends to have the right solution…

There is a third reason: old-fashioned, classical selling does not work anymore. Whatever “great” argument you present, someone can present a “better one”. Whatever “best” logical proof you provide for your product or service, it may convince the customer yet it still does not guarantee that he will buy…from you!

Thus selling has a bad image in America today and for this reason, businesses are focusing more on marketing. The apparent solution to the sales dilemma is to replace it with marketing. But is it working?

According to Patrick Valtin, President of M2-TEC USA, INC and author of the popular e-book Crisis Buster, selling in America has a bad image today because people get “crush sold” or “over sold”, but nevertheless the pendulum swing from sales to marketing is wrong-headed.

“In today’s electronic age, the customer needs more than ever a trustworthy communication line,” claims Valtin. The shift of investing more in marketing and less in sales forces is due to the return on investment becoming less and less viable with sales forces compared to marketing. “There is a detachment,” Valtin explains, “but people forget that marketing helps people to sell better – it is not a substitute.” The solution is to train sales people to sell the human relationship.

As a 22-year veteran international business coach, Valtin has personally trained over 75,000 people in more than 27 countries on the subjects of sales, sales management, recruitment, marketing strategies and leadership. His sales techniques have been formulated in the “New Era Selling” system and involve what Valtin calls the only true workable technology of the mind. His approach shows people the true meaning of selling – understanding. And according to Valtin, he’s not talking about psychobabble. It’s a precise science taught at the Hubbard College of Administration International. When asked why he uses this method, Valtin states it is because it focuses entirely on analyzing and understanding that human relationship. From observing top sales people around the planet, Valtin has seen that what works is the know-how of how to handle that relationship.