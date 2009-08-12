Off the Deep End: A Look at the Decline of Dubai

Deserts have a way of reclaiming whatever is built upon them. In the case of Dubai, the global financial implosion has sent that process into overdrive. After six years of frenzied expansion, during which the emirate’s population grew at 7% annually and nearly $600 billion went into construction (the world’s tallest building! the world’s largest shopping mall! the biggest man-made island! an indoor ski resort!), reality has come rushing into view.