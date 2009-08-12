When Design Is Too Good: Stunning Border Signage Is Deemed a Threat

The graphic designer Michael Bierut, a partner working in the New York office of the firm Pentagram, designed a 21-foot sign for the new U.S.-Canada border crossing at Massena, New York. The sign, as well as the building, which was designed by architects

Smith-Miller & Hawkinson, has received substantial praise as a bold and

daring piece of federal design. Too daring, perhaps. The sign is being

dismantled by the Customs and Border Protection Agency for fear that it will be

a target for terrorists. I asked Bierut about how the sign came to be and why

it’s coming down.

EL: I was

excited to see a piece of graphic design on the front page of the New York Times Arts

section recently,

but then I was disappointed to learn that the sign is being dismantled. Does

graphic design only get covered when it has been deemed a failure?

MB: It’s a

pity, but maybe it’s inevitable that graphic design only gets mainstream

attention when there’s some kind of problem with it. Look at the recent debacle

with Pepsi’s Tropicana packaging, or, for that matter, the design of the 2000

Palm Beach County “butterfly” ballot. When graphic design works well,

it tends to just become a part of everyday life, which is really all we wanted

with our sign in Massena.

EL: Describe

the design process that resulted in the sign. How does the sign interact with

the architecture? What were you trying to achieve?

MB: When our

team was working with the architects, the wonderful Laurie Hawkinson and Henry

Smith-Miller, we all agreed that it would be great to have some kind of

large-scale, figurative element on the building. The building itself is

beautiful, amazingly efficient and incredibly functional. And of course cost

was at the top of everyone’s mind throughout the process. There was no budget

for decoration or art. The only applied figurative element on the building were

the functional signs to guide travelers around. So we thought a big sign would

create a kind of ceremonial moment to mark the significance of the building.

Public buildings have had inscriptions for years: every New Yorker knows that

long passage about “Neither snow nor rain nor gloom of night” that

appears on the main post office building on Eighth Avenue. In a way, this sign

was meant to be a 21st-century version of that.

Most of my

vacations as a child were car trips, and long car trips can be boring for kids.

The most dramatic moments always came as you crossed a border, even if it was

just that first glimpse of the big OHIO sign on I-80 when you enter the state

from Western Pennsylvania. So we thought it would be great to create a similar

moment with a big UNITED STATES sign.