“Far Foods” Guilts Grocery Shoppers Into Buying Local

It’s easy to buy strawberries and plums in February if you don’t think about the thousands of miles they traveled to land on grocery store shelves. James Reynold’s “Far Foods” concept makes it more difficult to ignore by placing information on food miles front and center.

A tomato from Argentina, for example, might have a label emblazoned with the name of the country, information about the 6000+ miles it took to deliver the produce, and the total carbon emissions of the tomato’s journey. At the end of the shopping trip, the receipt details the countries of origin and miles traveled of all purchased fruits and veggies.

It’s an in-your-face way to get consumers to focus on local foods, and could actually be more effective than labels that only detail carbon or water footprints. By providing the name of a country and the mental image of how many miles away it is, Reynold’s labels up the guilt ante. Some grocery store consumers will never pay attention to these details if the price is right, but the Far Food concept is an easy way for shoppers to tally their green karma points.

[Via Treehugger]