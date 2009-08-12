IF YOU REALLY WANT TO CHANGE AND/OR INNOVATE





It was Anthony Robbins who said that people

would only change through pleasure or through pain. Pain is the strongest

trigger of these two. This is the case at the personal as well as on the

organizational level. An organization is a collection of human

beings who share a common purpose. An organization is nothing without its

people. So, what triggers an organization to change is the same as what

triggers you and me. The only thing, which causes real change in an

organization, is the change of the people (leaders and employees).

Currently there is a lot of pain in

organizations. This pain causes stress and stress is a signal that you have to

change something in the way you are working/managing etcetera. You might be

surprised that I think this is good, this is a moment that you should cherish

as it helps you to use these obstacles to really grow you and your organization

to the next level. To get started it is very useful to

describe the pain and your feelings associated with it. The description should

cover both the pain that you experience as a person and the pain experienced at

the organizational level. Once that is clear you have to detach

yourself from the situation and look at the (limiting) beliefs, which are

behind those pains. What is really causing those pains? To get the most out of this exercise it is

key to be very open.

It is also extremely useful to write it

down. Once you have written about your pains and

beliefs, both at the individual and at the organizational level, your playing

field is very clear. You will immediately see which things you would like to

change and ideas for innovation will pop up in your mind. Please bear in mind

that innovation is not only about new products and services, but also about new

processes, business models and management styles. It is only when you are in the valley that

you can see new mountain tops that you would like to conquer. It is also very motivating for employees as

you as a leader share your pains and challenges with them. A leader is a human

being just like them. This vulnerability and humility will be the stepping

stone for creating new, better, nicer results.

