IF YOU REALLY WANT TO CHANGE AND/OR INNOVATE

It was Anthony Robbins who said that people
would only change through pleasure or through pain. Pain is the strongest
trigger of these two. This is the case at the personal as well as on the
organizational level.
An organization is a collection of human
beings who share a common purpose. An organization is nothing without its
people. So, what triggers an organization to change is the same as what
triggers you and me. The only thing, which causes real change in an
organization, is the change of the people (leaders and employees).
Currently there is a lot of pain in
organizations. This pain causes stress and stress is a signal that you have to
change something in the way you are working/managing etcetera. You might be
surprised that I think this is good, this is a moment that you should cherish
as it helps you to use these obstacles to really grow you and your organization
to the next level.
To get started it is very useful to
describe the pain and your feelings associated with it. The description should
cover both the pain that you experience as a person and the pain experienced at
the organizational level.
Once that is clear you have to detach
yourself from the situation and look at the (limiting) beliefs, which are
behind those pains. What is really causing those pains?
To get the most out of this exercise it is
key to be very open.
It is also extremely useful to write it
down.
Once you have written about your pains and
beliefs, both at the individual and at the organizational level, your playing
field is very clear. You will immediately see which things you would like to
change and ideas for innovation will pop up in your mind. Please bear in mind
that innovation is not only about new products and services, but also about new
processes, business models and management styles.
It is only when you are in the valley that
you can see new mountain tops that you would like to conquer.
It is also very motivating for employees as
you as a leader share your pains and challenges with them. A leader is a human
being just like them. This vulnerability and humility will be the stepping
stone for creating new, better, nicer results.
Are you willing to share your pain?
