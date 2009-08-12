Trends in Luxury: Scarcity

Definition Limited supply has been a guiding principle for economic growth since the dawn of trade. Today, with the ability to mass-produce products and maximize services, consumers are increasingly interfacing with and using products from machines. In this world of overcapacity, scarcity is increasing in value. The human touch has been removed from direct contact with many products and services. Think of the endless menus in voice messaging services or the cheap t-shirt that fades and tatters in the matter of weeks. Prized items of quality are those made with care and attention from skilled artisans and craftsman, uniquely measured to the individual and limited in production. These elements are paramount to the scarcity trend and for the purveyors of luxury products and services.

Spin

Human Touch—In a world dominated by machines

and technology, handcrafted items are a limited resource. Quality and

attention to detail are fundamental in handcrafted luxury items.

Custom Made—While

we enjoy the comfort of groups and similarities, tailored products /

services are a highly desirable. Custom made items speak to our

individuality and the unique qualities that makes us special and

one-of-a-kind.

Limited Quantities—Opposite of

“mass-clusivity,” the limited edition is about coveted objects for a

special few to cherish. Just as there are only so many Picassos and

Parisian artifacts, so too can luxury companies create a limited

product line.

Examples

“Paris Icons”—Faced with only a 30% chance

to live after surgical complications, Leslie Little, an Omaha native

and international consultant, ventured to Paris, France for one last

tour. During her trip she was inspired to create a book that captured

the essence of a city she had fallen in love with. She went on to

publish a handcrafted book that harmoniously marries…

