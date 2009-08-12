Taking care of your employees

I was watching TV the other day when one of those Best

Buy commercials featuring a real employee talking about how they assisted a

customer comes on. You could tell that the person was genuine about making that

individual’s day. Though it won’t win a Clio, I can’t help but pay attention

when that particular advertisement airs.

I guess it’s because the commercial clearly demonstrates

that the real power of any company is generated by employees. Regardless of

industry – be it, say, a local restaurant or a U.S.-based airline – it’s the

people working for that organization that have the capability to make or break

it. What’s more, no policy, training program, or directive from the management

team will change it.

That’s why I view my role as a CEO to be, in large part,

ensuring that my team is empowered and motivated to not only perform their

assigned duties, but to challenge themselves to come up with new ideas that

will exceed even their own expectations. Doing so also gives our employees a

real stake in how the company performs. It’s one of the key reasons we’ve been

able to grow rapidly, despite the recession, and land ourselves on the Inc.

5,000 list two years running.

So while I don’t proclaim to be a subject matter expert

in taking care of employees, I want to offer some ideas that I have found to

work at TV Ears:

Say please and thank you. These are the two most

important phrases for a manager to learn. Saying them in a genuine fashion

tells an employee that their work and input is valued. CEOs shouldn’t be afraid

to use them often.