Will Tweet for Work

If you are one of the 14.5 million Americans , who are unemployed and looking for work, you’ve surely heard, “It’s not what you know, it’s who you know.” Hopefully, diligent networking has you handing out business cards and resumes faster than a Las Vegas card dealer in hopes of connecting with your next paycheck.

But thanks to social media–especially Twitter–it is possible to widen that circle of “who you know” with virtual handshakes in the form of a few choice tweets.

“I’ve seen more people mining Twitter as a powerful tool to build a career plan B,” explains Jonathan Fields, author of The Career Renegade. He says Twitter allows job seekers to search by area of interest then join conversations in real time to develop relationships.

“Twitter often provides direct access to influencers, thought leaders, and hiring execs that’s hard to get in the “real” world. You can follow them and then demonstrate your value through conversation,” says Fields, “The challenges are simply knowing this option exists and then knowing and respecting the largely unwritten rules of social media when engaging with new people.”

That said, learning Twitter etiquette may be a better proposition than going through job boards. A comScore study revealed that more than 65 million Americans visited them in June, 10% more than a year ago.

Still not sure about tweeting for work? Consider this:

80% of companies plan to use social networking to find and attract candidates this year, according to a study published by Jobvite recently. Though LinkedIn, with its resume-like format, emerged as the leading social media used for recruiting purposes, Twitter came in third with a whopping 42% of recruiters tapping it for potential candidates.