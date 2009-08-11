Can Science Possibly Be Cool?

Last night in New York, at a TV launch party for Popular Science‘s “Future Of …” Debbie Myers, Science Channel general manager asked what was missing from science programming.

The overall response, from the 50-plus room full of mostly New York digerati, was resoundingly, “a show that was both entertaining and smart–not dumbed down.” Well, if last night’s Twitter response could be utilized as any sort of indicator, then in “Future Of…” Discovery and its Science Channel, along with PopSci, have stumbled upon the answer to that question.

According to the PopSci and Science Channel brass, the secret sauce was finding the right host. Someone who was, “chill yet energetic–chillergetic.”

That host is Baratunde Thurston, a comedian, political pundit, and author, who guides us through the future of play, war, sex, security, and many other topics affecting human life. Thurston will conduct in-depth interviews with creative inventors, unconventional scientists, and talented entrepreneurs, all while experimenting with their astonishing prototypes. It’s meant to serve as a glimpse at how the technological breakthroughs of today will reshape our lives tomorrow. Last night’s premiere episode focused on the future of superhumans, featuring: