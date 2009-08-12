How to Cope in a Miserable Job

Many people feel stuck in their current jobs. They may be grateful to have a job in this economy, but the job isn’t satisfying them. If you’re in that situation, some information below might help.

Begin by doing some self-reflection on the sources of misery on your job. Once you know the main cause, you can take steps to combat the misery. Here are some common problem sources:

The Boss



Often communication is the problem. Schedule regular “update” meetings with your boss so that you can both be clear about goals and expectations. Take initiative in nurturing the relationship; don’t expect the boss to do all the work.

Try to make his or her job easier; perhaps they are stressed, overworked. Find ways to take initiative to solve problems. Be solution-oriented!

Lack of Challenges

Set goals for yourself and your performance, and share them with your boss, if possible. If not possible, make personal goals so that you gain a better sense of achievement in your work. You will have a way to measure success, which can help you feel more personally invested in your job.

Identify challenges in the company, and take initiative to solve them. This is especially good if you can find new ways to save money for the company!