Why I Like Red Meat and Potatoes Marketing

I actually don’t like red meat that much, but I do love Omaha Steaks. I like them for the food–specifically the sole stuffed with crab–but I like them even more for their extremely smart email marketing.

I know, I know: we all like to grouse about email being dead. But for those who really understand how to work the email channel, it’s very much alive and well and probably making them some real money.

Back to Omaha Steaks, they first hooked me with a (gasp) direct mail letter. It contained a ridiculous offer for something like 40lbs of various meat products for $50, and they threw in a free one-handed salt and pepper shaker. Sold.

We loved the food and I loved what came after even more. Highly targeted email offers, each more enticing than the last until I was literally forced to order more steaks and sole, plus of course some twice-baked potatoes (can you tell I’m hungry?!?!). Then came the special dessert offer–free chocolate mousse cake for Valentine’s Day orders, oh and more free burgers.

We took a break from the Omaha ordering when we moved to New York from Washington, D.C. a few months ago and I’m happy to say we’re back. Here’s the latest offer:

They hunted me down twice on this one and finally caught my attention with the LAST CHANCE subject line. The twelve free hamburgers are mighty enticing and they know I’ve ordered it before so there’s a good chance I’ll bite on this one (pun intended).