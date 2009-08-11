Zune HD Prices Leak on Amazon: 16GB $220, 32GB $290

The price of Microsoft’s long-awaited Zune HD, the company’s latest attempt to challenge Apple’s iPod dominance in the portable media player space, leaked via Amazon today, giving us a glimpse (finally) at the sticker price: $220 for the 16GB model, $290 for the 32GB. That’s significantly less expensive than Apple’s iPod Touch (priced at $299 for 16GB in Apple’s online store), which bodes well for the Zune HD’s launch, though it’s likely Apple will drop the price of the Touch at some point in the near future to keep things competitive.

Gizmodo also dropped some screenshots on the Web last night bolstering a previous rumor that the Zune HD would hit store shelves on September 8. Amazon doesn’t give a shipping date on its pre-order page, which displays an error message if you attempt to click through; we’re assuming it’s on display by mistake. Whoops.

Both the Zune HD and iPod Touch have touchscreens, Wi-Fi, and HD video out support, and the Amazon page suggests the Zune HD will have gaming capabilities like the touch, though there’s no telling what the quality will be like. Zune HD does offer the ability to stream music to a player via Wi-Fi, a feature the iPod can’t touch, at least not out of the box. The Zune also has an HD radio receiver and can be used for external storage, the latter feature being only possible on jailbroken Touches.

