Facebook + FriendFeed = Real Time Search??

While it would seem logical to contribute the acquisition to Facebook’s desire to replicate Twitter’s functionality – the real story is the bigger battle that is heating up between Facebook and Google .

From Robert Scoble, the #1 FriendFeed user according to FriendFeed co-founder Paul Buchheit:

This is Facebook firing a shot at Google, not at

Twitter. Twitter is mere collateral damage but Facebook knows the real

money in real time is in search. FriendFeed has real time search.

Google does not (although it’s bootstrapping there very fast, some of

my FriendFeed items are showing up in Google within seconds now).

Facebook has 300 million users. FriendFeed and Twitter do not. Google

has Wave coming, along with some other things this fall and that forced

a shotgun marriage between FriendFeed and Facebook.

As Facebook continues its rapid innovation (for any product for this scale, in history, in ANY industry, they make more changes more rapidly than anybody ever has), the second acquisition

in the company’s history made logical sense. From all accounts,

FriendFeed’s team of 12 is one of the strongest (for its size) in the

Valley, and they will all be joining Facebook’s Palo Alto offices

(likely on the platform team).

From Facebook’s release:

“Since I first tried FriendFeed, I’ve admired their team

for creating such a simple and elegant service for people to share

information,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. “As this

shows, our culture continues to make Facebook a place where the best

engineers come to build things quickly that lots of people will use.”

With these additions Facebook’s quest for real-time search may have a driver. It probably wasn’t a coincidence that Akhil Wable of Facebook

announced improved Facebook search functions last night on Facebook’s blog, while using the FriendFeed announcement as an example of these new functions.