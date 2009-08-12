Go Dumpster Diving For New Strategies

A Chinese phrase advises that you “borrow a corpse for the soul’s return.” This metaphor points to the fact that we tend not to dig through garbage. Once we’ve thrown something away we mentally label it “trash” and so we stop wondering if it is still useful.

But this is the strategy of “embracing the abandoned,” and

many of the companies I’ve reviewed in The Outthinker have followed this

approach, including PetMD and Kumon. The company I introduced last week, Husk

Power Systems, is also applying this tactic.

Husk Power Systems’ cofounder Manoj Sinha realized that the

solution to India’s power shortage was sitting in the piles of rice husks that

villagers in Bihar, India left as waste. He saw that these husks could be

burned for energy. But he also saw that after the husks were burned, they left

a waste that could be valuable to concrete manufacturers.

The situation is more than ironic, and Manoj truly grasped

the idea that there was a family sitting in a hut without electricity while

just down the road there was a pile of husks that could be used to provide

electricity.

So Manoj and his engineering friends developed the

technology needed to turn rice husks into electricity. As they developed this

technology, they reached an astonishing conclusion: there are enough rice husks to get electricity to anyone who wants it.

Bihar produces enough rice husks to power about 215,000

villages, yet there are only 125,000 villages that need electricity. By digging

through the garbage, Manoj and his team found enough fuel to light every dark

house in India.

As Manoj’s partner Chip Ransler describes, “We design, own

and operate power plants that run on rice husks, which are a waste product of

the rice mill process, and we provide them in a decentralized manner to

villages in India. We provide power

directly to consumers, directly to businesses, directly to farmers, and we save

them a lot of money on what they were spending on diesel fuel or kerosene fuel

because both are expensive, both are bad for the environment, and some are very

bad for your health.”