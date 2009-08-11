Roll-Out Veg Mat Makes Gardening a Mindless Task

How many more people would start backyard gardens if they didn’t have to spend time and energy on the set-up process? Probably a lot–at least, that’s what designer Chris Chapman hopes to prove with his Roll-Out Veg Mat.

Chapman’s mat, a “simple, fun solution which could encourage families and individuals to grow their own food”, consists of a nutrient-enriched corrugated cardboard mat sewn with vegetable seeds and organic fertilizer. Aspiring gardeners just need to add soil and water to the mix, and voila–parsley will sprout from the ground in no time. If the mat ever hits store shelves, Chapman hopes to sell different mats for the changing seasons. The April through July mat, for example, might feature peas, cauliflower, and carrots.

It’s a simple solution for time-pressed veggie lovers, but Chapman’s mat does little to teach actual gardening skills. So if you decide to stray beyond the roll-out mat’s designated April through July seeds, you might run into some problems. At least the mat is slightly more hands-on than the automated indoor AeroGarden, which gobbles up electricity to produce herbs.

[Via Inhabitat]