Will Smartphones Help Crack the Economy’s Secrets?

Smartphones: They really are the personal electronic assistants envisioned in the sci-fi novels of yesteryear. Their latest trick: They just might be able to predict the direction of the economy.

No, I’m serious. Smartphones impact so much of their users’ daily lives, and all of that activity, of course, creates an increasingly interesting stream of data that can be captured, analyzed, measured, and interpreted. Indeed, a new field, mobile analytics, is emerging to analyze every angle of smartphone user’s habits. This means that smartphones are not just portals to the digital world, in one’s pocket, but perhaps portals to the real world as well.

Consider the data in a new survey from mobile analytics firm Flurry. It’s an investigation of the smartphone applications-development market, and it reports that the number of apps in Apple’s App Store has more than doubled over the last six months. Flurry’s tracking of upcoming apps suggests that this growth will not slow and Apple will reach 100,000 apps on sale by the end of the year, placing it on a similar footing to a typical Wal-Mart’s 100,000 products on sale–amazing, if you’re happy to look at crass numbers like that.

As Peter Farago notes in his blog at Flurry reporting the data, he and his colleagues think of this “New Project Starts” statistic among iPhone developers as being somewhat analogous to New Housing Starts, “an important indicator in the U.S. economy.” New housing starts has historically been part of the economist’s mystical math for sampling the financial health of the nation. Farago merely uses this comparison to suggest that the method is therefore a good tool for predicting the smartphone app marketplace’s future.