2009 Luxury Industry Trends

In our exploration of the luxury industry, we have scoured the web for the most interesting, innovative products leading the latest trends. Resetting the gold standard, the importance of the human touch and our environmental footprint are key concepts we synthesized from industry experts and product bright spots in the affluent market. Further, we introduce our two industry critics, Creo the creative and Ana the analyst to argue different perspectives on the luxury industry.

Luxury Trend: Scarcity – Human touch, custom

products and limited quantity are the key concepts of the Scarcity

Trend. Limited supply has been a guiding principle for economic growth

since the dawn of trade. Today, with the ability to mass-produce

products and maximize services, consumers are increasingly interfacing

with and using products from machines. In this world of overcapacity,

scarcity is increasing in value. We explore the world of double hull

yachts and high-end custom made books to illustrate the importance of

the human touch in a world of machines.

Luxury Trend: Accessible Gold Standard – This trend

is all about the importance of outstanding service and value. These two

concepts govern those brands who aspire to be outstanding while still

accessible. We explore how Saks Fifth Avenue delivers outstanding

service and Jimmy Choo introduces himself into a new market.

Luxury Trend: Positive Impact – The Positive Impact

Trend is about combining the green found in nature and in affluent

wallets to create outstanding, sustainable products. Many luxury brands

are looking towards positive impact to overshadow many of the negative

attitudes towards excessive spending. From hoteliers to iconic auto

brands like BMW and Lexus to high-end eyewear, we will explore the many

ways in which the luxury industry is adding a splash of green to their

colors.

Luxury Trend: Tradition 2.0 – As one of the most

pervasive trends in luxury, Tradition 2.0 is about revamping and

re-imagining luxury. Instead of starting from the drawing board,

purveyors of luxury have found success in creating new products,

inspired by the old, with a new twist. Whether…

