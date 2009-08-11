2009 Luxury Industry Trends

In our exploration of the luxury industry, we have scoured the web
for the most interesting, innovative products leading the latest
trends. Resetting the gold standard, the importance of the human touch
and our environmental footprint are key concepts we synthesized from
industry experts and product bright spots in the affluent market.
Further, we introduce our two industry critics, Creo the creative and
Ana the analyst to argue different perspectives on the luxury industry.
Luxury Trend: Scarcity – Human touch, custom
products and limited quantity are the key concepts of the Scarcity
Trend. Limited supply has been a guiding principle for economic growth
since the dawn of trade. Today, with the ability to mass-produce
products and maximize services, consumers are increasingly interfacing
with and using products from machines. In this world of overcapacity,
scarcity is increasing in value. We explore the world of double hull
yachts and high-end custom made books to illustrate the importance of
the human touch in a world of machines.
Luxury Trend: Accessible Gold Standard – This trend
is all about the importance of outstanding service and value. These two
concepts govern those brands who aspire to be outstanding while still
accessible. We explore how Saks Fifth Avenue delivers outstanding
service and Jimmy Choo introduces himself into a new market.
Luxury Trend: Positive Impact – The Positive Impact
Trend is about combining the green found in nature and in affluent
wallets to create outstanding, sustainable products. Many luxury brands
are looking towards positive impact to overshadow many of the negative
attitudes towards excessive spending. From hoteliers to iconic auto
brands like BMW and Lexus to high-end eyewear, we will explore the many
ways in which the luxury industry is adding a splash of green to their
colors.
Luxury Trend: Tradition 2.0 – As one of the most
pervasive trends in luxury, Tradition 2.0 is about revamping and
re-imagining luxury. Instead of starting from the drawing board,
purveyors of luxury have found success in creating new products,
inspired by the old, with a new twist. Whether…
