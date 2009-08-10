Executives Under Stress During Stressful Times Need Executive
Stress Solutions
According to the National Institutes of Health, “people who
feel more in control at their jobs tend to feel less stressed out.”
While executives and senior leaders have more control of their
work, they manage people who feel like they have less control, which makes them stressed out
Employees in general are feeling more anxious and stressed.
They’re worried about lay-offs, wage freezes, and reduction in benefits. If
they are in an organization where there has already been a reduction in the
workforce, they want to know what will happen in the future plus they may have
“survival guilt.”
As an executive, you have to know how to manage your own
stress plus lead your employees who may be having a hard time focusing on their
work.
As a leader you may feel responsible for your employees and
your organization to the detriment of your own health. At the same time you
need to be able to look confident and calm so you don’t pass your stress onto
everyone else.
It becomes a stress cycle, but there are actions you can
take.
• Learn how to use self-talk to keep yourself focused and
prevent or stop negative thinking. Either bring in an outside consultant to
teach your employees or use internal resources if available.
• Learn and practice basic stress management exercises that
involve breathing in order to relax during the day and recharge your mental,
physical and emotional energy. If you appear relaxed it will help your
employees.
• Talk to other senior leaders to vent and share best
practices for stress solutions.
Having worked with executives for over twenty years, I can
tell you that executive stress is real, and you are not alone. Being a stressed
out executive is not a reflection on your leadership abilities but not doing
anything about it can negatively impact your focus, productivity and profit.
Who can afford that?
Simma Lieberman