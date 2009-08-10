advertisement

advertisement

Executives Under Stress During Stressful Times Need Executive

Stress Solutions According to the National Institutes of Health, “people who

feel more in control at their jobs tend to feel less stressed out.” While executives and senior leaders have more control of their

work, they manage people who feel like they have less control, which makes them stressed out

advertisement

Employees in general are feeling more anxious and stressed.

They’re worried about lay-offs, wage freezes, and reduction in benefits. If

they are in an organization where there has already been a reduction in the

workforce, they want to know what will happen in the future plus they may have

“survival guilt.” As an executive, you have to know how to manage your own

stress plus lead your employees who may be having a hard time focusing on their

work. As a leader you may feel responsible for your employees and

your organization to the detriment of your own health. At the same time you

need to be able to look confident and calm so you don’t pass your stress onto

everyone else.

advertisement

It becomes a stress cycle, but there are actions you can

take. • Learn how to use self-talk to keep yourself focused and

prevent or stop negative thinking. Either bring in an outside consultant to

teach your employees or use internal resources if available. • Learn and practice basic stress management exercises that

involve breathing in order to relax during the day and recharge your mental,

physical and emotional energy. If you appear relaxed it will help your

employees. • Talk to other senior leaders to vent and share best

practices for stress solutions.

advertisement

Having worked with executives for over twenty years, I can

tell you that executive stress is real, and you are not alone. Being a stressed

out executive is not a reflection on your leadership abilities but not doing

anything about it can negatively impact your focus, productivity and profit.

Who can afford that? Simma Lieberman “The Inclusionist”

Simma Lieberman Associates Consultant, Speaker, Author Diversity, Inclusion, and Talent Utilization 510.527.0700 Fax: 510.527/0723 1185 Solano Ave. PMB 142 Albany, CA 94706 simma@simmalieberman.com www.simmalieberman.com

visit my Fast Company expert blog http://tiny.cc/balancedlife

Helping People and Organizations Create More Profitable Cultures Learn more about the must-read diversity book from Thomson Learning: Putting Diversity to Work, how to successfully lead a diverse workforce, by Simma Lieberman, George Simons, and Kate Berardo.

Sign up for our free e-zine and receive tips on work/life issues at http://www.simmalieberman.com

Contact us about our new offerings: We want to help you and your organization become more productive and profitable How to Uncover Your Employees Hidden Talents and Do More With Less S tress Management for Executives During Stressful Times Cross Generational Dialogues

