Made to Stick: The Gripping Statistic

Imagine that the federal government announces a second-stage bailout in the amount of 703,000 hectoshekels. (We’ve gone metric!) You’re probably not sure how to feel about this. (Though if you’re already incensed, you should probably cut down on the Fox News.)

To assess the bailout, you’d ask: How much money is that, exactly? Is it too much or not enough? (Also, in this crazy metric world, how many centiliters do I weigh? And do I look skinnier?)

For all practical purposes, an $800 billion stimulus package is as opaque as a 703,000-hectoshekel package; we have no real grasp of what it means. Big numbers fuzz our brains, and that is just as true in business as it is in public policy. Speaking in “millions” and “billions” is like your second year of Spanish: You’ve memorized the vocabulary, but it’s hard to think in the language. The challenge of communicating the significance of numbers — and acting on them — is to find ways to bring them closer to people’s day-to-day experience.

Take the $800 billion stimulus package. Some commentators have tried various ways to put the figure in perspective — if you laid those bills end to end, how many times would they circle the earth? (If there’s one thing people have a keen intuition about, it’s the earth’s circumference, right?) How can you relate to this monstrous figure in the daily-life zone?

Well, there are roughly 112 million households in the United States, with a median household income of about $50,000. So an $800 billion stimulus works out to be the rough equivalent of seven weeks’ income for an American household. Is that worth it? By way of comparison, we already work three or four months a year just to pay our federal, state, and local taxes.

So maybe this seems like a no-brainer to you: seven weeks’ worth of work to stave off a potential depression. Or maybe you’re appalled. Regard-less, we can finally have a real argument, because we have a better idea of what we’re arguing about.

Putting a number in a day-to-day context is critical. For instance, years ago, Cisco Systems was contemplating whether to install a wireless network for its employees (a “duh” decision today but not at the time). The company had calculated that it would cost roughly $500 per year, per employee to maintain the network. Was that worth it? Hard to say since we don’t have much intuition about $500 yearly expenses.