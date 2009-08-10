Where are the Women in Tech and Social Media?

When you look around the room at a tech or social media
conference what do you see? Are the panels filled with a diverse group of tech
and social media experts? Chances are they are probably filled with white men.
So why is that a bad thing, when after all, the tech sector is comprised of
about 75% men and 25% women? It’s a problem because when we design technology
and social media platforms we design it for all. Women make up approximately
50% of computer and social media users. By not filling panels with diverse
speakers, we tend to give conference attendees only male perspectives on tech
and social media, when in reality our consumers and users are men, women,
people of color, etc.
The lack of women represented at tech conferences has
been discussed and debated for years, though it has not been a hot button issue
publically as it has been privately until now (Women Snubbed in Top Ten
Speakers List, Diversifying Speakers at Tech and Social
Media Conferences, At the Ideas Project, Women Don’t Have Any).
Are women to blame for not being aggressive enough, promoting themselves and
submitting conference panels? Are conference organizers to blame for not reaching
out to the women in tech and social media community, cultivating them and
helping to foster these relationships? Even with the emergence of groups and
events like the She’s Geeky Unconference, the Women Who Tech TeleSummit, Women
2.0, Girls In Tech, and Linux Chix, conference panels and keynotes still look like a boys
club. So I decided to fire things up publicly after receiving an invitation to
the critically acclaimed O’Reilly produced Web 2.0 Summit filled with 25
impressive men, and a handful of equally impressive women.
I petitioned Tim O’Reilly on Twitter to include more
women at the Web 2.0 Summit using a tool called act.ly. In a nutshell, act.ly
allows you to target your petition to another Twitter user, so each time
someone signs it; the tweet shows up in their mentions thus having a viral
effect. Within in minutes, several people in my twitter community who were
also tired of seeing women excluded from conference panels, signed the petition
and retweeted (RT) it to their followers who then retweeted it to their followers.
The RT chain is one of the most powerful aspects of Twitter.
The flood of tweets quickly grabbed O’Reilly’s attention
as well as several other conference organizers and sent a clear message – the
lack of women panelists at tech and social media conferences is a serious
problem and will no longer be tolerated. Was this an aggressive tactic? You
bet. Did I get results? You bet. O’Reilly, bloggers, and other conference
organizers responded immediately. O’Reilly used the petition to post his
experiences about his own conference’s selections process based on each
conference’s objectives. We also setup a conference call to discuss the lack of
women and diverse speakers at O’Reilly conferences and the rest of the
industry. But it didn’t end there.
Other conference organizers got in touch with me admitting they have been
struggling with similar issues and needed suggestions from the women in tech
and social media community.
While women need to be more aggressive in promoting
themselves and submitting panel ideas, conference organizers need to do their
part too and share the responsibility. So what can conferences can do diversify
their panels? The key is to ramp up outreach and publicity and to target women
in tech and social media and encourage submissions. There are plenty of women
in tech and social media that are highly qualified to speak at conferences.
Below are strategies conferences can utilize to recruit more women panelists and diversify their rolodexes.
- Reach out to groups such as the Anita Borg Institute,
She’s Geeky, Women Who Tech, National Women of Color Technology Conference, Women In Technology International, Women 2.0, Social Media Women of Color, The National Center for Women and IT and Girls In Tech and ask for suggestions of women speakers based on conference
objectives and target audiences. Build a relationship with these organizations
so that the communications pipeline is always open.
- Look at your programming committee. Is it diverse
enough? Two women out of 10 are not diverse. Also, consider having 1-2 committee members solely focus on recruiting diverse speakers.
- Take on a 50/50 keynote challenge.
- Edit panel acceptance notices to include a section on
the importance of having panels filled with diverse panelists.
- Follow more women in tech and social media on Twitter.
For example, Women Who Tech recently compiled a list of 75+ women in tech’s twitter feeds. Be sure and also look at the Speakers Wiki and GeekSpeakPR.
- Check out Kirrily Roberts 10 tips to getting women speakers.
What do you think conference organizers can do to connect
more with women in tech and social media? What other tactics can they use to diversify their panels?
Allyson Kapin is the Founding Partner of Rad Campaign and the Founder of Women Who Tech. You can follow her on Twitter