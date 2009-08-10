STORY ADVENTURE – COLLABORATION

So

this week on my story adventure I felt way out of sorts and really bad

that I have had little to no time to devote to my story. Annie and I

brainstormed and came up with an exploratory solution. What I do with

clients is to build a collaborative group around their books; usually

the client is the expert, I am the storytelling guide and then I bring

in a writer. In the case of my story I have been acting as both the

expert and the writer, while Annie has taken on the role of

storytelling guide. But I simply do not have the time to be the writer

on this journey of mine.

There are pros and cons to bringing in a third party. Cons are that

I have to admit that I need help, that I cannot do it myself. I’ll

also have to share credit in the creation of the work. Pros are that I

will be able to make more dynamic progress by asking for help, and I’ll

also be able to add the rich talents of a writer to the mix. The final

product will be a blend of all of our essences and if I choose the

right person, our final product should be pretty darned brilliant.

Right now, the pros are outweighing the cons!

I’m excited to explore this direction. I have selected the writer I

am trying out and he’s working the material now and plans to deliver a

draft on Wednesday for me to review and then share with Annie. I think

we’ll know immediately what this might look like if we bring him aboard

more fully. Stay tuned!