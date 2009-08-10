Architecture’s Very Own Beauty Pageant

If the idea of a World’s Fair seems antiquated to you–that is, something out of the 1950’s, and filled with exhibits about flying cars coming in the year 2000–then clearly, you don’t think like the Chinese. In 2010, Shanghai will host the World Expo, and they’re taking the whole thing incredibly seriously–not quite the Beijing Olympics, but pretty damn close. Organizers are telling people (with a straight face) that they expect 70 million visitors.

With numbers like those, they’ve managed to secure the participation of dozens of countries, each of which is designing a pavilion to showcase what they’re about. Inevitably they’ll be judged against one another–creating what amounts to the closest thing that the architecture profession has to the Miss Universe pageant. We’ve already brought you a selection of a few designs; in recent weeks, some of the most design-conscious countries have finally released theirs. Here’s a selection:

For a country whose designers are obsessed with minimalism at its most severe, Belgium came up with startlingly literal-minded take on the challenge. The country wants to be seen as a nexus of ideas so Conix Architects designed…a brain cell. Which I suppose makes the people drifting in out the “blood.” Or something:

Britain secured the services of homegrown-genius Thomas Heatherwick. His idea basically resuscitates the form of an older project in Scotland. In China, the British Pavilion will be covered in thousands of luminescent spines, that will sway in the wind, like an enormous, high-tech koosh ball: