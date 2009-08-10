Three Inspired Social Media Profiles

You’ve read the big social media blogs, followed the pundits’ advice and tweaked your social media profile to your heart’s content. Make your social media presence even more engaging with ideas from these 3 inspired social media profiles:

Colonel Tribune

facebook.com/coloneltribune

twitter.com/coloneltribune

My top pick is the The Chicago Tribune‘s persona Colonel Tribune. Complete with dorky newspaper hat and a bushy ‘stache, the Colonel is a quirky, warm presence in your Facebook news feed. Friend him and he’ll absolutely accept–and even thank you for it. You’ll see his recommendations for interesting reading around the Web (NOT just from the Trib) and frequent comments and posts back to friends. The word on the street is that the Colonel is manned by several different staffers who all contribute to his greatness. The Colonel begs one of the social Web’s great questions–to Persona or not to Persona. When done well, a persona like the Colonel’s is spot on.

The Humane Society of the United States

facebook.com/HumaneSociety

twitter.com/HumaneSociety

With over 132K fans and 13K followers, the Humane Society of the United States has seriously tapped into the social Web to drive major awareness of and action for its key initiatives. I am struck by their concerted effort to show “real people” behind their profiles–Brand Ambassador Carie greets you from Twitter, CEO Wayne Pacelle’s blog posts and appearances regularly update the FB news feed and HSUS reps continually answer member questions and encourage those who post to the Wall. This past weekend, Wayne donated his 44th birthday wish to a special HSUS cause–raising money to stop puppy mills. Check out their site as well to see how they’ve integrated iPhone apps, online community, and news.