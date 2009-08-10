Guest Post: Xerox – 5 Steps to Sustainability Success

Patricia Calkins is vice president, Environment, Health and Safety at Xerox Corporation. She is responsible for policy and strategy development and strategic implementation of all EH&S and sustainability programs at Xerox worldwide. Calkins is also a member of the external advisory board for the University of Michigan’s Center for Sustainable Systems and a member of the board of trustees for the Nature Conservancy Central and Western New York Chapter.

During

tough economic times, organization today struggle to justify a

meaningful investment in green initiatives, because they perceive the

efforts will generate added costs, not concrete business benefits.

This

misperception presents a major problem for global sustainability

progress. In order to launch to launch and maintain a substantive

sustainability strategy in a profit-oriented organizational structure

it must deliver a definable ROI.

There is a pragmatic solution to this problem. I

believe it is possible for businesses today to develop environmental

initiatives that will make a quantifiable contribution to both the

environment and the bottom line. At Xerox, we know first hand that what

is good for the environment is also good for business thanks to a

decades-long commitment to sustainability.

Here are 5 steps to achieving sustainability success in your business:

1. Explore the entire value chain of your business

Don’t

narrow your focus to one functional area. Open your mind to

improvements and innovations that could reduce environmental impacts

throughout your value chain, from beginning to end. When you take time

to consider all of the working components of your value chain, you will

dramatically expand the playing field for smart green initiatives.