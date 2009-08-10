Meet the Multitouch Interface of the Future

A group of Microsoft researchers has built a kind of multitouch for the conventional keyboard, and it looks to be even more useful than the iterations we know on the iPhone. It allows a keyboard to accept pressure-sensitivity data, from which it can infer user intentions. The innovation has terrific potential for gaming–the harder you press spacebar, the more bullets you shoot in a first-person shooter–but also for social networking and word processing. As the video below demonstrates, it can be used to infer typos, adjust font styles, and size for emphasis.

